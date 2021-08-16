3 Rutenga Teens Aged 16, 14, 11 Arrested Over Copper Theft

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

THREE teens from Rutenga in Mwenezi, Masvingo province, have been arrested for theft of copper cables worth about $45 000 along the Zimbabwe National Railways (NRZ) tracks while a fourth accomplice is reportedly on the run.

Masvingo police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the case

On arresting the teenagers, aged 16, 14, and 11, the police recovered copper cables worth $15 000 out of the estimated $45 000 worth of copper cables that have allegedly been stolen in the area.

On August 3 around 3 am, residents of Chitaro Village, Hume area, Mwenezi, heard some noise close to a railway line and went to the tracks to investigate. They saw a male juvenile, (14), with a donkey-drawn scotch cart.

They also saw Isaiah Dick, (25), of Muzvaywa, Muzaza Village, Chief Neshuro, and two juveniles aged 16 and 11, digging up copper cables near the railway line.

When the villagers confronted Dick, he charged at them but the villagers managed to untie the donkeys from the scotch cart and drove the animals to their residential homes.

On August 9 at around 7 am, Dick went to the village and fetched his donkeys, and took the scotch cart back to his home.

Fanuel Mutukwa, (47), who works at the NRZ Rutenga Station heard what was happening and reported the matter to the police. The police attended to the scene and found that Dick and the juveniles had dug up copper cables along the railway line.

The police managed to recover three metres of copper cables on-site while the suspects handed over another 15 metres that they had hid in a nearby bush.

The police managed to go with the three juveniles and their guardians to the police station. Dick is still at large.