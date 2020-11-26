30 miners feared dead in Bindura mine mishap

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

INFORMATION permanent secretary Nick Mangwana says some 30 gold miners are trapped at a Bindura mine shaft amid fears around their safety.

“Mash Central, A tragedy has occurred at Ran Mine in Bindura town late this afternoon. A deep disused mine trench has caved in trapping several illegal gold miners. Exact number not yet established. So far 6 miners have been rescued. Details to follow but numbers could be circa 30.”

The incident comes after six miners died earlier this month after they were trapped in a shaft at Matshetshe Mine in Esigodini.

Five artisanal miners also died September this year when they were trapped in a Chegutu mine shaft.

In both incidents, government came under fire for failure to rescue the trapped miners.