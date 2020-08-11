30 ZBC Staffers Test Covid-19 Positive

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s sole State broadcaster, the ZBC, announced Tuesday that 30 of its staff members had tested Covid-19 positive.

“The ZBC wishes to advise that 30 members of staff have tested positive for #Covid-19. All 30 are currently isolating at home. The corporation continues to follow government and WHO (World Health Organisation) guidelines with periodic testing, premises disinfection and PPE (personal protective equipment) provision,” the ZBC wrote on Twitter.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ZBCNewsonline/status/1293190582584487936

According to the Ministry of Health as at 10 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 4 748 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 1 524 recoveries and 104 deaths.

Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed the development adding of the 30 staffers only five have mild symptoms while the other 25 are asymptomatic.

“We wish all ZBC staff members who tested positive a quick recovery. We are comforted in that of the 30 who are positive, only five are showing mild symptoms and the rest are asymptomatic,” said Mangwana.

“We have always said media staff are frontline workers. These results attest to that.”