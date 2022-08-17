31 bodies exhumed as government commences reburial process for Cyclone Idai victims washed into neighbouring Mozambique

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SOME 31 bodies of the 157 victims of Cyclone Idai, have been exhumed in Mozambique for reburial in Zimbabwe government has said.

The 31 are part of government’s recently announced programme to exhume and rebury bodies of those who fell victim to the 2019 cyclone that killed 634 and left 257 missing.

Over 50 000 households were destroyed and 270 000 people affected in what was one of the region’s worst natural disasters. 60 000 were forced off their homesteads, mainly in the eastern part of Zimbabwe.

Speaking to journalists at Tuesday’s post cabinet briefing, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said DNA tests will be undertaken to positively identify the exhumed bodies.

“The nation is being informed that following a cabinet decision to exhume bodies of victims of Cyclone Idai that were swept to Mozambique through Risitu river, a team comprising of pathologists, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and civil registry was setup to carry out exhumations.

“The team assisted by the Zimbabwean ambassador to Mozambique, held consultations with Mozambican officials and traditional leadership before carrying out a total of 31 exhumations.

The tropical storm was Zimbabwe’s worst weather-related disaster in more than 100 years.