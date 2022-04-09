32 Vehicles Rot As Govt ministries Fail To Collect Them Five Years After They Were Delivered

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

ABOUT 32 vehicles government procured using public funds have been left to rot for five years after four government ministries failed to collect them, along with other high value assets, Auditor General Mildred Chiri reveals in her 2020 report released this week.

The vehicles were fully paid for.

Chiri bemoaned government departments’ shambolic procurement system, warning there is a risk of theft and unnecessary wastage of public resources.

“Non-delivery of procured assets comprising thirty (30) motor vehicles worth $117 042 902 that were purchased by three (3) ministries in 2020 and had not been delivered by September 2021,” Chiri reported.

“Twenty-four (24) motor vehicles were for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, three (3) motor vehicles were for the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, whilst another three were for the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs,” she said.

“Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation had also not taken delivery of two (2) motor vehicles purchased in 2017,” she said.

Apart from the vehicles, Chiri said revealed that the Meteorological Services Department paid USD$100 000 in 2016 towards acquisition of a hydrogen generator which is necessary for accurate weather forecasting which was never delivered.

The money was 15% of the total value of the generator.

Chiri noted that no other payment has been made six years later, implying the money was wasted.

She said delays in processing of the full payment and delivery of the generator impacts negatively on service delivery to the public.

“Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry had not taken delivery of thirteen (13) Laptops, thirteen (13) Samsung Galaxy Tablets, and fifty (50) School desks and Chairs amounting to $2 976 472 purchased in 2020,” she said.

She said the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry had also not taken delivery of two hundred and sixty (260) blankets and kitchen utensils procured for the refurbishment of teachers’ hostels.

“Failure by paid contracted suppliers to fulfil their contractual obligations is a cause for concern. This trend has negatively impacted the ministries in carrying out their mandate as there was a shortage of motor vehicles and tools of trade. Follow ups should be made on the outstanding deliveries,” she added.