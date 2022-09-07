336 arrested for cattle rustling

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 336 suspects for stock theft between January and June with two of the accused now serving a combined 36 years behind bars.

Despite an overall decrease in stock theft cases, the current figures of livestock being stolen according to ZRP are still high.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi lauded the public for providing crucial crime information.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for providing vital crime information which goes a long way in fighting stock theft cases throughout the country,” said Nyathi.

“During the period extending from January to June 2022, the Police received a total of 3214 stock theft cases compared to 4053 cases during the same period in the year 2021.

“So far, the Police has recorded 1644 cases of stock theft involving cattle only compared to 2510 cases recorded in the year 2021,” added Nyathi.

The number of stolen cattle decreased compared to the same period last from 5954 to 3762.

“1073 cattle have so far been recovered this year compared to 1054 in 2021. During the same period this year, Police managed to arrest a total of 336 suspects for stock theft involving cattle compared to 398 arrests in the year 2021,” said Nyathi.

Meanwhile in Madziva, Mashonaland Central Province a suspect was convicted and sentenced to 27 years imprisonment for theft of 13 cattle.

In another case which occurred in Matabeleland North Province, a suspect was convicted and sentenced to 9 years imprisonment for a stock theft case involving one heifer.

ZRP issued a stern warning to cattle rustlers selling meat to illegal meat vendors saying the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them.

“The Police have noted that in some instances criminals are preying on livestock in pens during the night. The stolen livestock would then be slaughtered before the meat finds its way to illegal meat outlets and butcheries. The public is advised to report to the Police, suspicious people selling meat at illegal market outlets,” said Nyathi.