34 congregants convicted of criminal nuisance escape jail term

By Staff Reporter

A total of 34 congregants from Mirirai Jehovah apostolic sect convicted of criminal nuisance Monday have escaped jail time after they were given a wholly suspended three months sentence.

The group landed in jail after they staged anti-government protests in July this year.

They were also ordered to pay ZW$12 000 fine each by Harare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje after a full trial.

All the convicts belong to a fringe opposition party, Zimbabwe Transformative Party (ZTP), led by 52 year-old Kanyenzura Parere.

Their president, who is charged with a different charge of convening an unsanctioned gathering, is still in jail and set to be back in court Friday for continuation of his trial which is coming to an end.

In sentencing the group, Mambanje considered they were first offenders, rural folks and also that the majority were young women.

He also said they had spent a long time in jail already.

“They are all first offenders, one of the accused is a City of Harare employee and the other is a teacher. The majority are rural folks. They declined to apply for bail. The maximum sentence for the offence is six months and the accused have been in prison since then,” Mambanje said.

They were arrested by the police on July 9, 2022 and charged with criminal nuisance.

Prosecutors proved the group unlawfully acted in a manner which was likely to create a nuisance by walking in Harare’s central business district disturbing free passage and movement of people and vehicles.

The state said they did not comply when they were ordered to stop.

The sect members were represented by Evans Moyo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZHLR).