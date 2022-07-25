35 MDC T members dump Mwonzora; defect to Chamisa’s CCC

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

EMBATTLED Douglas Mwonzora has lost 35 members of his MDC T formation in Kadoma after they crossed the floor to join Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Among those who defected is Tafadzwa Charumbira, who was MDC T youth assembly deputy secretary of elections.

CCC Mashonaland West interim structure made the announcement weekend.

“We are glad to welcome 35 former MDC T members who have crossed the floor and joined the people’s revolutionary movement, the CCC,” said interim provincial spokesperson, Blessing Mandava.

He said the defectors dumped Mwonzora after realising MDC T had reneged on its founding values and principles of the struggle, and that it was hijacked by Zanu PF and leadership was wining and dining with the enemy.

“MDC T and it’s president no longer represent the interests of both the party and its supporters, but a few of its kitchen cabinet members,” Mandava added.

Resounding by election victories by the new party had also motivated the former Mwonzora loyalists to join the Chamisa-led political outfit.

Mwonzora failed to field candidates in recent polls as trouble continues mounting in his camp.

CCC Mashonaland West interim provincial chairman, Ralph Magunje also confirmed the defections.

“Indeed, 35 MDC T members have joined CCC after noticing MDC T and MDC Alliance fronted by Mwonzora are both Zanu PF extensions and do not endeavour to win elections as compared to CCC which is geared to remove Zanu PF,” said Magunje.

Efforts to get comment from Mwonzora were fruitless by the time of publishing.