35 To Set For Next Week’s High Court Judges’ Interviews

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has announced that a total of 35 candidates who were shortlisted for nine vacant high court judges’ positions will undergo public interviews next week.

The public interviews which were first set for last month will be held from 30 August to 1 September at Rainbow Towers in Harare.

The successful nine candidates will be appointed as judges of the High Court in terms of Section 180 (4) of Zimbabwe’s Constitution.

Candidates to go through the public interviews on the first day are; Bachi Mzawazi, Kate Catherine, Chilimbe Joseph, Chivasa Estere, Chiwaridzo Tafirenyika Marko, Chizhande Godwin, Deme Samuel, Jambwa Florence, Katiyo Never, Makamure Euna, Makomo Elijah, Mambara Joel, and Mandaza Gibson.

The next day, Manhiri Paul Charles, Manyangadze, Foroma Rodgers, Manwere Taurai, Mapendere Elias, Zanondoga, Mashumba Noria, Matinde Victor, Mawere Simba, Mazambani Delis, Mirirai Smart, Mugwagwa Ishmael, and Mukaratirwa Mupariwa James.

On the last day, the candidates are; Mupindu Sandra, Muringani Tagarira Leon, Mungwari Lucie-Anne Chipo, Mutevedzi Munamato, Muzangaza Betha, Ncube Collet, Ndebele Samukeliso, Ndlovu Bongani, Rwodzi Letwin, Siziba Sijabuliso, Tomana Daphine, and Zuyu Judith Dudzai.

In a statement released Tuesday, the JSC said members of the public must not physically attend the event.

“As previously advised and in the interests of public health, the Judicial Service Commission discourages members of the public from physically attending at the venue of the interviews,” it said.

“To ensure compliance with the requirement to hold the interviews in public the proceedings will be streamed live on Judicial Service Commission media platforms (Twitter and Facebook).

“The Judicial Service Commission has engaged the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, to have the interview proceedings beamed live.”