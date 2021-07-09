36 Eye Nine Vacant Judges’ Posts

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

THE Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has announced that a total of 36 candidates including senior magistrates, lawyers company executives, have been nominated to undergo public interviews for nine vacant High Court judges’ positions.

The public interviews will be held from 26 to 28 this month at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

Most of the High Court posts up for grabs became vacant following the promotion of some judges to the Supreme Court.

Magistrates to go through the public interviews on the first day are Bachi Mzawazi, Kate Catherine, Joseph Chilimbe, Estere Chivasa, Marko Chiwaridzo Tafirenyika, Godwin Chizhande, Samuel Deme, Florence Jambwa, Never Katiyo, Euna Makamure, Elijah Makomo, Gibson Mandaza.

On the second day, they are Paul Manhiri, Charles Manyangadze, Rodgers Foroma, Taurai Manwere, Elias Mapendere, Zanondoga, Noria Mashumba, Simba Mawere, Victor Matinde, Delis Mazambani, Smart Mirirai, Ishmael Mugwagwa, James Mukaratirwa, and Cosmas Mukwesha.

The last group comprises, Lucie-Anne Mungwari, Sandra Mupindu, Leon Tagarira Muringani, Munamato Mutevedzi, Betha Muzangaza, Collet Ncube, Samukeliso Ndebele, Bongani Ndlovu, Letwin Rwodzi, Sijabuliso Siziba, Daphine Tomana, and Judith Zuyu.

The successful nine candidates will be appointed as judges of the High Court, in terms of section 180 (4) of the Constitution.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the JSC said: “As is clear from the above dates, the interviews will be conducted during the subsistence of the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

“As a result, the JSC discourages members of the public from physically attending at the venue of the interviews.

“To ensure with the requirement to hold the interviews in public the proceedings they will be streamed live on JSC media platforms (Twitter & Facebook).”

The JSC said it is in the process of engaging the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) to have the interviews beamed live on TV.