37 year-old Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child

American rapper, Nicki Minaj announced that she is pregnant with her first child!

Taking to her Instagram page The Yikes rapper, posted a picture of herself in a signature yellow wig and stylish floral bikini, while cradling her already visible baby bump.

The 37-year-old is married to 42-year-old Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, whom she tied the knot with in 2019. Their marriage was a controversial one as he is a convicted sex offender.

Fans of the rapper speculated that she is expecting in May after she posted a topless picture of herself in high waist underwear.

In 2014, Nicki revealed in a Rolling Stone interview that she had an abortion when she was a teenager.

“I was a teenager. It was the hardest thing I’d ever gone through,” she said.