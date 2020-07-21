37 year-old Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child

Drum
American rapper, Nicki Minaj announced that she is pregnant with her first child!
Taking to her Instagram page The Yikes rapper, posted a picture of herself in a signature yellow wig and stylish floral bikini, while cradling her already visible baby bump.
The 37-year-old is married to 42-year-old Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, whom she tied the knot with in 2019. Their marriage was a controversial one as he is a convicted sex offender.
Fans of the rapper speculated that she is expecting in May after she posted a topless picture of herself in high waist underwear.
In 2014, Nicki revealed in a Rolling Stone interview that she had an abortion when she was a teenager.
“I was a teenager. It was the hardest thing I’d ever gone through,” she said.