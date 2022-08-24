4,000 families win eviction challenge; High Court grants temporary interdict

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ALMOST 4 000 people who were facing homelessness are breathing a sigh of relief after the High Court granted them an interim interdict stopping their eviction from Spitzkop Farm in Zvimba.

Spitzkop Farm settlers had approached the courts seeking to stop the proposed re-pegging stands, collection of USD$30 by a company called Vevhu Resources and its affiliates.

Justice Neville WaMambo granted a temporary interdict to the residents, halting the relocations by Vevhu Resources.

“The respondents be and are hereby interdicted from carrying out activities such as re-pegging the residential stands of the first applicant and its members and any other activities pursuant to the implementation of the proposed subdivision of lot 14 of Spitzkop until the determination of this urgent chamber application is finalised,” said WaMambo.

The settlers say that they purchased land from the property developing company in 2006.

Lawyer representing the Vevhu Resource company, Anthony Dube, denied the allegations levelled against his client, arguing that the settlers are basing their claims on an invalid agreement.

“According to the law, an agreement of sale done prior to allocation of a permit is null and void. Even assuming they have agreements of sale with first respondent, those agreements are null and void,” said Dube.

Minister of local government and public works, July Moyo, was also cited as second respondent in the matter.