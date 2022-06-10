Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AT LEAST 5000 villagers in Kwekwe have benefited from a sanitary project initiated by a German organisation, Viva Con Agua, Plan International and government.

Speaking during the Kwekwe Youth for Water Project music gala in Kwekwe, Zibagwe Rural District Council CEO, Farai Machaya, said the project has gone a long way in assisting mostly school going, village girls.

“This Arts and Music Gala is a platform to share health and hygiene messages on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe.

“Plan International Zimbabwe’s Kwekwe Youth for Water Project, which brings us together, is operating in 4 wards of Zibagwe Rural District Council namely Ward 16-Tombankala, Ward 25-Ntobe, Ward 28 -Nyakwati and Ward 32 -Donjane.

“The project targets 5, 000 community members, especially children and young people, in these four communities of Kwekwe District to take up improved safe water and hygiene practices, including Menstrual Hygiene Management,” he said.

Machaya said the project, which started in October 2019, is expected to end this year.

The project also supported the construction of inclusive girl and disability friendly latrines at the four project schools.

In addition, youths in those communities were equipped with income generating projects.

“Kwekwe Youth for Water Project will contribute to the improvement of the health and economic condition of the four targeted communities in Kwekwe District.

The project managed to capacitate communities through training on menstrual health hygiene, production of reusable pads, as well as borehole repair and maintenance.

“Plan International, being a child centred organisation, strives to provide an ideal environment for girls,” he said.

According to studies, failure to provide sanitary ware to girls may result in girls being absent from schools for at least 5 days per month, translating to 60 days per year.

“This has a negative impact on the capacity of girls to thrive, learn and lead.

“The project is working to close this gap and has supported female learners with hygiene kits containing pain killers, bathing towels, disposable sanitary pads, soap and petroleum jelly.

Machaya said the use of inappropriate menstrual materials by girls, such as old cloths, leaves, cow dung and other material, predisposes them to urinary tract infections.