50 Cent considers legal action against NYPD commander

US rapper 50 Cent is consulting his legal team after a police commander allegedly encouraged officers to shoot him.

According to New York Daily News Deputy Inspector allegedly told officers to shoot 50 Cent “on sight” during a roll call in June.

The Candy Shop rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to respond to the story and described Gonzalez as a ‘Gangsta with a badge.’

“This is how I wake up this morning, This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER.

The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun. I take this threat very seriously and im consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward”, read the rappers caption.