50 Dead In Taiwan Tunnel Train Crash

Friday’s crash is Taiwan’s worst rail disaster in decades. President Tsai Ing-wen has sent her condolences to the families of the victims and ordered an investigation.

The latest reports from the National Fire Agency say 494 people were on the train, with 50 dead and 66 injured and taken to hospital.

‘Sudden violent jolt’

Some people at the back of the train were able to walk away unscathed, while 100 were rescued from the first four carriages. Many of the dead, injured and trapped were in four crumpled carriages inside the tunnel.

“It felt like there was a sudden violent jolt and I found myself falling to the floor,” one female survivor told Taiwan’s UDN. “We broke the window to climb to the roof of the train to get out.”

Another rescued woman said: “My whole body fell to the floor. I hit my head and it started bleeding.”

A 50-year-old survivor told Apple Daily she saw many people trapped under their seats and when she walked out of her carriage she saw bodies everywhere.

Local media reports say the train driver is among the dead.

Images show a large, yellow flatbed truck lying at the side of the tracks. A construction project has been under way near the north end of the tunnel.

It is not known how the vehicle slipped down the embankment.

Survivors on stretchers

Other pictures showed people walking along the tracks with their belongings as they were evacuated from less badly affected carriages.

Other survivors were being carried away on stretchers with their necks in braces.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang visited the crash site on Friday afternoon.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter: “I offer my sincere condolences to all those affected by this morning’s rail accident in Taiwan.”