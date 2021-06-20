500 000 More Sinopharm Jabs On The Way

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A BATCH of 500 000 Covid-19 vaccines is expected in the country this week, the Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro has said.

According to the state media, the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme will receive the doses procured by the government from Chinese pharmaceutical giant, Sinopharm.

Zimbabwe has been facing a shortage of both the first and second doses with people seeking inoculation at various health centres being turned away.

The country has also seen an upsurge in new infections and the re-introduction of Covid-19 restrictions while Kwekwe, Kariba, Hurungwe, and Makonde have been placed under stricter localised lockdown as infections and deaths in these areas increase.

Other hotspot areas are Karoi, Chirundu, Magunje, Chinhoyi, Chidamoyo (Mash West), Masvingo district, Chiredzi, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni, Northern Suburbs (Bulawayo), and Mt Darwin.

According to the state media, the new batch of vaccines will immediately be deployed to the most affected districts.

Schools, which were set to reopen Monday for the second term remain closed.

“W we are receiving another batch of vaccines. I cannot confirm the amount now, but we will soon make that public,” said Mangwiro.

“We always use our statistics to guide the distribution process. We will be targeting the hotspots areas like Kariba, Kwekwe and Hurungwe which are currently on lockdown. The government is also redistributing vaccines to cater for areas that have been left behind.

“We understand that there are some centres that have not used all the vaccines they received so we are redistributing those to areas that have shortages.”

On Saturday, the Health Ministry recorded 293 new infections and 10 deaths. Five of the deaths were recorded in Mashonaland West province over the past five days.