52 More Country Covid Deaths Recorded In 24 Hours

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT says 52 more people have died of Covid-19 in just a single day, signalling the dreaded disease was not subsiding any time yet.

According to the latest Covid-19 update by authorities, there were 783 new cases recorded in one day.

Of these, Harare continues to dominate the infection rate, accounting for 251 of the cases.

A country that spent almost the entire 2020 with fewer cases compared to those of other countries, Zimbabwe has seen Covid-19 infections gallop since December last year with cumulative cases, as of 19 January 2021, now 28 675 since the first case was confirmed March last year.