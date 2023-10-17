53 nurse aides lose US$46k to bogus agent on promise of UK jobs

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MORE than 50 prospective migrant workers were fleeced of a combined US$46 000 after they were duped by a bogus international employment agent.

Mcdonald Takunda Pfende aged 27, had managed to evade arrest since May but was arrested last Saturday after throwing a lavish party in Harare.

The accused person allegedly targeted students in their final year before each of the 53 students paid US$850 for a supposed Certificate of Sponsorship, commonly known as CoS, but nothing materialised.

Pfende, who was arrested after failing to honour his end of the bargain, appeared in court Monday and was released on US$300 bail.

Meanwhile, another suspected fraudster who left a home seeker counting his losses after losing over US$5 000 in a botched deal appeared in court this Monday.

Danny Huruyadzo (46) allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that he had two houses for sale in Dzivarasekwa before he received a deposit for the properties.

The accused, however, became evasive before he was reported to the police and charged with fraud. He was released on US$200 bail.