6 Armed Men Who Stripped Naked, Robbed Bus Crew, Passengers, Arrested 

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLICE in Mashonaland West have arrested six men in connection with an armed robbery involving a CAG bus crew and passengers, who last week lost US$20 000, among other valuables.

All the victims were stripped naked by the armed suspects last Tuesday along the Harare-Chirundu highway. The travellers were cross-borders travelling to neighbouring Zambia to purchase goods for resale ahead of the festive season.

Police identified the suspects as; Justice Mutero Mahoko (29), Norest Chin’ozho (29), Tichaona Chemhere (19), Gift Muvengwa (37), Leo Marecha Ndawana (32), and Harrison Wizilam (41).

They had allegedly committed several counts of robbery, unlawful entry, and theft in the province between November 23 and December 14 this year.

The police said: “Property worth ZW$856 095 was stolen while items valued at ZW$557 325 have since been recovered by the police.”

Last week, the armed gang boarded a CAG bus destined for Zambia pretending to be genuine passengers, but later turned out to be robbers.

The assailants, armed with a pistol made off with US$19 050, Rands 2, 000, Kwacha 1, 137, ZW$690, and other valuable property.

The incident happened last Tuesday at around 1830 hours along the Harare-Chirundu highway, near the Tsetse Fly Control area of Marongora.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports reaching NewZimbabwe.com say the suspects were cornered in the Mana Pools area after wildlife authorities deployed drone surveillance systems to track them down.