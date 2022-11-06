6 dead, several injured as haulage truck mows down pedestrians before overturning

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SIX people died on the spot while five were hurt when the driver of a haulage truck failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road and ploughed into pedestrians before overturning.

In a statement at the weekend, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident, saying the driver failed to negotiate a curve resulting in the vehicle ploughing into people by the roadside.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 36km peg along the Harare–Mukumbura Road on November 4, 2022 at around 2000 hours,” read the statement.

“A motorist who was driving a haulage truck due north with four passengers aboard failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road to the right, and ran over six pedestrians before the haulage truck overturned and landed on its roof.”

RELATED:

As a result, six people, four pedestrians and two passengers died on the spot, while five others, including the driver, were injured.

The ZRP said the names of the victims will be released in due course.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident on the same day, three people died on the spot after a commuter omnibus collided with a bus along Seke and Cripps road in Harare.

The kombi driver allegedly went through a red robot.

Earlier this year A World Health Organisation (WHO) Road Safety Performance Review report revealed that Zimbabwe has the highest road crash mortality rate among its neighbours averaging 35 per 100 000.

The report revealed that at least five people die in road traffic accidents every 24 hours, giving the country the worst mortality rate in the SADC region.

Factors contributing to the high figures included bad road infrastructure, unroadworthy vehicles, and unlicensed drivers.

The report also found that Zimbabwe recorded a 77% increase in the use of second hand vehicles on public roads between 2011 and 2019, whilst up to 1,5 million new cars were in circulation with the majority of the drivers inexperienced and unlicensed.