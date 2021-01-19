60 Dead In One Day As Covid-19 Ravages Zimbabwe

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

SIXTY people died of Covid-19 in a single day as the country sags under the devastating pandemic that has claimed 773 since the first case was confirmed March last year.

According to a Covid-19 update by the health ministry late Monday, there were 689 new cases also recorded in 24 hours.

However, the seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 799, down from 818 recorded the previous day.

Said the ministry, “All 689 are local cases with 339 of them being from Harare.

“Cumulative cases curve spiking.”

Added the ministry, “National Case fatality Rate now stands at 2.8 % as at 18/1/21.

“Harare reported the highest number of cases today (339)

“60 COVID-19 deaths were reported today. 37 of the deaths occurred at institutional level with 23 at community level.

“All provinces reported cases today.”

HIGHLIGHTS

All 689 are local cases: 339 cases are from Harare (*Deaths from Harare are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

3829 PCR tests done today (Positivity today was 18%)

860 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 62.3% and Active cases go down to 9747 today.

As of 18 January 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 27892 Cases 17372 recoveries and 773 Deaths.

Although relatively far lower than other world countries that have seen the worst of the monstrous disease, Zimbabwe’s cases are enough to cause panic within a population that has seen near dysfunctional health systems.

The country is halfway into a 30-day national lockdown period prescribed by government to try and disrupt the spread of the disease.