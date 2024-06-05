62-year-old suspected serial rapist, murderer arrested

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 62-year-old man who is suspected to have raped and killed several women in Chipinge and Chimanimani between 2022 and May 2024 has been arrested.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Daniel Chauke who is also facing stock theft charges.

It is alleged he committed the offences between April 2022 and May 26 this year.

All charges against him were unearthed after he was arrested for stock theft.

“On 27th May 2024, the suspect was arrested for a case of stock theft and was brought to ZRP Chipinge.

“The suspect was searched by detectives leading to the recovery of various ladies’ clothes, a cellphone and a machete which were hidden in a sack and bag.

“The recovered items matched the description of the goods stolen at a bushy area along Usanga-Bangazani Road, Chipinge on 26th May 2024 where Cylia Maponese (45) was killed,” said police spokesperson Paul Nyathi in a statement.

Chauke according to Nyathi was interviewed and admitted to having raped the victim before killing her and stealing a cell phone, various ladies’ clothes and US$10.00 cash.

Chauke is also linked to a case of murder in which a woman (54) was raped and killed on 21st October 2023 at Chikwanda Village, Usanga location, Chipinge, and another murder case in which a woman (32) was raped and killed on 24th April 2024 at Matakanyi Village, Chimanimani.

“The suspect is also clearing seven cases of rape which occurred between 3rd April 2022 and 5th April 2024 in Chipinge,” Nyathi said.