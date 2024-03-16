7 feared dead, several injured in head-on collision involving cross border buses

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SEVEN people are feared dead while an undisclosed number sustained injuries after two cross border coaches collided head-on just after the tollgate plaza in Beitbridge this Saturday morning.

According to sources, the crash occurred around 3am when a City Bus coach travelling from Johannesburg enroute to Harare crashed into a Blue Circle bus coming from Karoi and heading to the border town.

“Six people died on the spot while the other died on admission at hospital. The cause of the accident is not yet known,” a source told NewZimbabwe.com.

It is said the fire brigade and ambulance services responded promptly to the disaster and managed to rescue and ferry the injured to Beitbridge District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

(MORE TO FOLLOW).