7 powerful business lessons from Zimbabwe’s richest man, Strive Masiyiwa

By Business Insider Africa

Zimbabwe’s richest man and the founder of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Strive Masiyiwa, recently stepped down from the position of Chairman and Director after 29 years of steering the company.

Masiyiwa retained his more than 50% stake in the company he listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998.

The Zimbabwean billionaire retired from his company as the wealthiest black person in all of Southern Africa with a net worth of $3.3 billion.

Over Masiyiwa’s roughly 27 years as CEO, he’s regularly shared advice and lessons learned in interviews and through his annual letters to Econet Global’s shareholders.

Here are some of the best examples of what Masiyiwa, 61, has shared over the years.

1. Know your numbers

According to Masiyiwa, knowing your numbers as an entrepreneur is the number one way to grow a business and keep your dream alive. You don’t need to become an accountant or bookkeeper, but you certainly need to have a basic level of understanding of the key financial metrics.

“Businesses are based on numbers, and the entrepreneur must always function in numbers. Make numbers your best friend,” he said.

2. Become a master of process

According to the Zimbabwean billionaire, the three pillars for a successful business are: Product. People. Process. However, to maintain a good product and sell to the right people, entrepreneurs must build the necessary structures and systems to make businesses grow quickly. In one of his interviews, Masiyiwa said, “The best way to do this is by mastering the process and respecting institutional framework. Focusing on the idea isn’t enough to grow your business. As an entrepreneur, having the understanding and the ability to build a process around the business is what makes it scale faster.”

3. Find a great co-founder