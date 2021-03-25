 7 Prince Edward Boarding Students Test Covid-19 Positive

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

SEVEN Prince Edward High School pupils have tested positive to Covid-19 after the boarding learners took polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

In a memo sent to parents Wednesday, Prince Edward school head Agrippa Sora said the school was waiting for more results for the remaining 265 boarding students.

All the seven pupils who tested positive are in Advanced Level.

“Prince Edward School boarders were sent for Covid-19 testing at Parirenyatwa taking advantage of the free PCR testing being availed by The Higher Life Foundation,” Sora stated.

“This was done as a precautionary measure. Unfortunately, the first batch of the results has indicated that seven Upper Six boarders tested positive for Covid-19. The rest of the results are still to come in but all 265 boarders were tested with the last test done on Wednesday 24 March.

“The affected have been quarantined while awaiting instruction from the Ministry of Secondary Education. All the relevant authorities have been informed.”

Sora said the pupils would return to class after the mandatory eight-day quarantine.

Government reopened schools for examination classes Monday last week and the rest of the learners this week, but teachers’ unions raised have raised concerns over the preparedness of schools to ensure safety of students and teachers against Covid-19.