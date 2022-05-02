73 year-old man kills fellow villager over a debt

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 73-year-old man from Lower Gweru, Emson Ncube, allegedly murdered a fellow villager aged 47 in cold blood for demanding his debt from him.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident saying police are investigating the case.

“The incident occurred on April 23 2022 at around 1600 hours. Last Mpofu of Torvo 2 resettlement lower Gweru visited the suspect Emson NCUBE aged 73 at his homestead to demand his debt. A misunderstanding arose between the two and the suspect armed himself with a log and struck Last Mpofu several times all over the body, causing him serious injuries,” Mukwende said.

She said Mpofu’s condition deteriorated two days later and he was taken to a nearby clinic for treatment by a well wisher.

He was later referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

“It is unfortunate that on 27th of April 2022 around 1800 hours Last Mpofu passed on at his homestead. A report was made to the police at ZRP Maboleni who attended the scene. The body of the deceased was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem,” Mukwende said.

Mpofu is expected in court soon.