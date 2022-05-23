75 illegals arrested, illicit goods seized in joint ZRP and SA police operation

Spread This News

By iol.co.za

PRETORIA: JOINT operations by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has led to the confiscation of illicit goods worth almost R400 000 and the arrest of 75 undocumented foreign nationals.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said during the anti-crime blitz, conducted mainly by female law enforcement officers, five suspects were also arrested for rape and two for attempted rape.

“In a joint effort to deal with cross border crimes such as smuggling of stolen motor vehicles, stock theft, illicit cigarettes, drugs and other serious crimes, the provincial commissioner, Lt Gen Thembi Hadebe, led the joint cross-border Operation Basadi comprising different law enforcement officers in Limpopo Province, predominantly women and their Zimbabwean counterparts, supported by members of the South African National Defence Force,” said Mojapelo.

“The joint operations were conducted on both sides of the border around Beitbridge and Musina from the early hours of Friday, May 20, 2022. Other stakeholders involved included home affairs, customs, traffic, bargaining council and the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism.”

Mojapelo listed the successes of Operation Basadi as follows:

The arrest of 75 undocumented foreign nationals

Confiscation of illicit goods valued at R382 300

Five suspects were arrested for rape and two for attempted rape

73 suspects were arrested for gender-based violence and femicide-related cases

Five people were arrested for illegal gambling

28 traffic summonses were issued

Scores of people were arrested for dagga and liquor-related offences as well as malicious damage to property.

“Some of the areas that were targeted for the operations have in the recent past, been used by smugglers who took advantage of certain sections of the Limpopo River where water levels were low, to smuggle goods such as stolen motor vehicles across the border,” said Mojapelo.

“Several stolen motor vehicles have, in the past, been intercepted by members of the SANDF on the verge of being smuggled across the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe. One of the vehicles, a Ford Ranger, is still stuck in the river and will be retrieved once water levels subside.”