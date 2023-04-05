76 workers died in workplace accidents in 2021 says NSSA

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has revealed that a total 76 workers succumbed to work related injuries out of the 4 241 accidents and injury incidences recorded in the year 2021.

Addressing delegates at the 2021 Annual Statistical Report Dissemination Webinar, NSSA acting general manager, Doctor Charles Shava decried the exposure of workers to hazardous work spaces amid calls for evidence based decision making and policy formulation.

“In 2021, 4,241 occupational injuries were reported under the Accident Prevention and Workers Compensation Scheme, giving an incidence rate of 4.6 per 1,000 insured labour forces.

“There were 76 fatal injury claims processed in 2021. The year 2021 also saw a total of 87 admissions at the Rehabilitation Centre.

“Other key findings of the report include an increase in the incidence rate of occupational injuries from 4.5 per 1,000 in 2020 to 4.6 injuries per 1,000 insured workers in 2021,” he said.

According to the report launched during the webinar, 3 497 males were injured compared to 744 females.

Injury incidence rates were higher among the 20- 24 age group.

Chinhoyi Region had the highest injury incidence rates at 20, 8 followed by Bulawayo at 13, 5 and lastly Gweru at 11,4.

Out of a total 20 industry sectors surveyed, four sectors dominated the list with the Basic Metal Production 31.2, local authorities 16.1, Fabricated Metal Products Machinery 10, Forestry 11.1 and wood and wood products 7.3.

Notably, Road traffic accidents were the major cause of injuries at 44%, followed by falls of persons 9% and power motivated accidents 9% among others.

“The number of fatal injuries by month of accident showed a sinusoidal pattern with the month of accident. The number of fatal injuries ranged from 1, in June to 11 deaths in April 2021.

“The distribution of fatal injuries by month does not resemble that for monthly occupational injuries, which were highest in January (411) and lowest in October (303),” the report added.