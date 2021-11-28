8 Karoi Council Officials Arrested For Corruption

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A TOTAL of eight Karoi Town Council officials, including the chairperson, five councillors and two employees, have been arrested for corruptly allocating themselves properties.

They allegedly allocated themselves residential and commercial stands without following procedures, and awarded each other unapproved travelling and subsistence (T&S) allowances.

Town secretary, Wellington Mutikani, on suspension over other allegations was back in court facing four counts of unprocedurally allocating himself four residential stands.

He is also accused of awarding himself a tender between 2015 and 2021.Council chairperson, councillor Abel Matsika is also facing allegations of unlawfully allocating himself a residential stand. ExFive other Karoi councillors, Stewart Jena, Nicholas Murwira, Rangarirai Hungwe, Thomas Mbiri and Kenson Kamuponda were also arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) on allegations of unprocedurally awarding themselves unapproved T&S allowances.

The other accused, Hastings Makunda, an administration officer, also faces allegations of unlawfully allocating himself a residential stand.

All the accused appeared at Karoi Magistrates Court Thursday and Friday, and were released on bail with varying conditions each.