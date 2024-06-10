8 pupils hospitalised for vomiting, stomach aches after sharing poisoned food at school 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

EIGHT pupils from a school in Mashonaland West province were hospitalised after vomiting excessively from ingesting food suspected to have been laced with poison.

The incident happened at Matoranhembe Primary School at Murombedzi, Zvimba district in Mashonaland West province after a learner brought rice and soup, which she shared among fellow pupils, who immediately started vomiting.

She later confessed her parent had prepared the food, packed it before suspiciously instructing her how to share it among colleagues.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed investigations were underway to establish the cause of the sicknesses.

“The ZRP reports that investigations are underway in connection with a case of suspected food poisoning which occurred at Matoranhembe Primary School, Murombedzi on 7 June 2024.

“Eight pupils allegedly started vomiting while complaining of stomach pains after they had consumed rice and soup which had been packed in a lunch box,” said Nyathi.

The victims were rushed to Murombedzi Rural Hospital, where their condition could not be immediately ascertained by time of publishing.

Nyathi said police suspect foul play.

“Investigations carried out by police revealed that a fellow pupils brought the lunch boxes which contained home-prepared food given to her by a parent, who gave her instructions on how to share the food,” he said.

The motive of the plot by the parent, who has been arrested, could not be established.