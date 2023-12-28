87 deaths, 424 injuries recorded in festive season road traffic accidents – ZRP

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A total of 1 194 road accidents in which 87 people died and 424 were injured occurred from the 15th to the 26th of December, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

The major causes of these accidents were speeding, inattention, overtaking errors, overloading, misjudgement, following too close and recklessness on the drivers’ part.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the number of road accidents for this year dropped, compared to 2022.

“On Unity Day, 22nd December 2023, 125 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide of which five (05) were fatal with five (05) people being killed while 24 others were injured compared to 124 road traffic accidents with two (02) fatal, two (02) deaths and 18 people injured in the year 2022.

“On Christmas day, 25th December 2023, 71 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide of which 07 were fatal, killing 08 people and injuring 78 people. In the same period in 2022, 133 road traffic accidents were recorded with 12 fatal, 20 deaths and 48 people injured.

“On Boxing Day, 26th December 2023, 82 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide in which nine (09) people were killed in nine fatal road traffic accidents while 36 others were injured.

“In 2022, 99 road traffic accidents were recorded which include eight (08) fatalities which killed eight (08) people and injured 32 others,” Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, five people died on the spot in an accident which occurred Wednesday along the Harare-Mutare road close to Marondera leaving 40 others injured.

ZRP also urged drivers to be cautious and promote road safety.