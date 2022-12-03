A capella group Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour

Spread This News

By saltwire.com

Zimbabwean group Black Umfolosi will continue their tour of Canada with a performance coming to the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Pictou as part of the deCoste “On the Road” tour on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The group, which specializes in “imbube” a cappella music, gumboot dance and Zulu dance, has toured extensively across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia, as well as their home country of Zimbabwe and has performed several years back at the deCoste.

Black Umfolosi, formerly an all-male group, has represented Zimbabwe at international events, such as Expo 1992 in Seville, Spain and the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria. Their tour includes a new lineup that features two band members’ daughters.

Formed in 1982 when some high school friends decided to develop themselves as performing artists and contribute to their community, they took their name from Umfolozi Omnyama River in South Africa, where their ancestors can be traced.

The performance allows audiences to experience and learn about a different culture. Anyone interested in attending the performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m. is encouraged to contact the deCoste Box Office or visit their website at decostecentre.ca for more information.