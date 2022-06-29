Women’s University data clerk up for leaking exam  

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A DATA clerk at the Women’s University has been dragged before the Harare magistrates’ courts answering to allegations of contravening the Cyber and Data Protection Act after he allegedly leaked an examination paper to a student.

Kennias Manyevere Rashirai (44) appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda and was granted ZW$20 000 bail.

He will appear back in court on August 6, 2022.

As a data clerk, Rashirai was responsible for processing and printing of examination papers.

It is alleged that Rashirai supplied the university’s examination papers, of different faculties, through WhatsApp to Kudzanai Justice Magaya, a Social Works student.

Magaya in turn sold the examination papers on behalf of Rashirai.

Rumours that someone at school was selling examination papers led to his arrest after investigations were carried out.