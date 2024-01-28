A good dancer knows when to leave the stage – former Warriors and FC Platinum goalie retires from football

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Former Warriors and FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari has officially retired from football.

Mhari revealed this through a post on his social media pages thanking everyone for the support he received during his playing days.

“Hello everyone, ‘a good dancer knows when to leave the stage’ After thoughtful consideration I’m announcing my retirement from football,” said Mhari.

The 35-year-old’s retirement comes barely a month after his former club FC Platinum revealed that it is not in a position to renew his contract following its expiration in December.

Mhari had a long stint with FC Platinum, a team he joined in 2013 from Hwange FC.

At Pure Platinum Play he won every trophy that FC Platinum have in its cabinet since its league promotion in 2011.

Among those trophies are four consecutive league titles won from 2017 to 2022, two Chibuku Super Cup trophies and other light silverware.

Mhari is the only FC Platinum goalkeeper who has represented the team in all its CAF Champions League matches it has played; it is because of such statistics that makes him cherish every moment spent at the Zvishavane-based side as a player.

“We won all possible trophies on the table domestically, though we tried our level best in the CAF tournament to make it through as this was my top wish to put my team on the map but to no avail,” he added.

Mhari is one of the few Zimbabwe goalkeepers who represented the country at the Africa Cup of Nations, a fit he achieved during the 2021 edition.

“I will never forget how it felt donning the famous jersey to represent the nation, I’m internally grateful for the opportunities that were represented to me on the global stage,” the former FC platinum skipper said.

Sources close by revealed to this publication that Mhari is now joining FC Platinum developmental side’s technical team, a move which is set to be announced in the coming weeks.