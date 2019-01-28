A Hero’s send-off: Tuku burial in pictures

By Staff Reporter

MUSIC legend and cultural icon Oliver Mtukudzi was Sunday laid to rest at his Madziwa rural home in Shamva North, Mashonaland Central.

Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans travelled from across the country to bid farewell Tuku who died aged 66 in Harare last Wednesday.

High profile mourners included opposition leaders Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe.

The government was represented by, among others, cabinet ministers Oppah Muchinguri, Kirsty Coventry, Perrence Shiri, Monica Mutsvangwa and Sekai Nzenza.

Below are some pictures from the burial (Images by Idah Mhetu);