ABC Auctions loses US$1, 4 million to armed robbers

By Staff Reporter

ARMED robbers got away with cash and valuables worth US$1, 4 million following a robbery at ABC Auctions along Seke Road in Harare.

The incident occurred early morning hours on Saturday when the suspects blasted open five safes after tying up the security guards with shoelaces.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed the incident further stating investigations were underway.

“The ZRP is still investigating the circumstances which led to a robbery case at ABC Auction along Seke Road, Harare, on 08/10/22 at around 0130 hours, where four unknown suspects, armed with four unidentified pistols, attacked two security guards who were on duty at the premises.

“They tied the security guards with shoe-laces and put them under the guard of two suspects while the other two proceeded to the company offices, where they blasted five safes and stole cash and property worth US$1 400 000,” said Nyathi.

Armed robbery cases and money heists have of late been on the increase in Zimbabwe and some blame it on economic hardships.

Individuals and businesses are losing large sums of money and valuables and sometimes lives during these gun-related crimes.