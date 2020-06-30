Abducted Chamisa found dumped near railway line in Norton

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

MDC Alliance youth chairperson for Goromonzi South, Davison Chamisa, who claims abduction by suspected state security agents in Ruwa Sunday, has been found, with claims of being drugged and dumped some 41 km south of Harare and next to a railway line.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com from Norton Police Station where they were assisting him report the case, Youth Assembly deputy spokesperson Womberaiishe Nhende said Chamisa had incisions and piercings, signs he could have been drugged.

“Chamisa was found dumped this afternoon just along the Harare to Bulawayo railway in Norton by a passersby after he managed to drag himself towards the main road.

“He has incisions and piercings on his body and we suspect he could have been drugged,” said Nhende.

“Chamisa told us he was given pills to take and was at one point forced to drink the urine of one of his abductors.

“We are focusing on taking him to hospital, maybe that is when he will be able to share more.”

According to Nhende, Chamisa was abducted by state security agents who pretended to know him as he sought transport to Damofalls.

“It is sad that we continue to record such cases of state sponsored abductions,” Nhende said.

Chamisa’s abduction comes a few months after three female MDC youth leaders who include legislator Joanna Mamombe were allegedly abducted, tortured and later dumped near Bindura.

The state has denied any of its agents were involved in the alleged abductions and has, instead, prosecuted the three for allegedly faking their ordeals.

They are currently out on $10 000 bail.

In a different incident, MDC youth assembly chairperson Obey Sithole was Sunday involved in a high-speed chase in Masvingo with state security agents who eventually caught up with him and arrested the driver.

The youth leader had addressed residents of Masvingo the city centre around 6pm.

“Soon after our address, our car was blocked by two unregistered white Toyota Fortuners, we managed to navigate through but the cars chased us from Glow fuel station to Mucheke suburb.

“As the cars got closer, we decided to abandon the vehicle at Sisk shopping centre and fled.

“The police were later called in and towed the vehicle away,” said Sithole.

“Ephraim Mutombeni, the owner of the car is now facing charges of undermining the president, we do not even know how they got to that,” he said.

Mtombeni was expected in court Monday afternoon.