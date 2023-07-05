Abduction trial: State to appeal against CCC’s Mamombe, Chimbiri acquittal

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced its intention to appeal against a judgement by High Court judge Justice Priscilla Munangati Manongwa acquitting opposition MP Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri.

The two were on trial over allegations of publishing falsehoods after faking their abduction during the lockdown period in 2020.

Mamombe, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Harare West MP and Chimbiri, a party official were acquitted after they mounted an appeal at the High Court following the dismissal of their application for discharge at the lower court.

The High Court ruled there was no case adding that the State’s case was full of malice.

RELATED:

“The State will be appealing the decision of the High Court in the case of Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Revai Chimbiri versus the Chief Magistrate F Mushure NO and the State.

“The State is of the considered view that the judgment is defective for want of compliance with the High Court Act (Chap 7:06) as well as precedent which provides that another Judge must concur with the presiding Judge before the judgment is handed down.

“The State is also contending that the Judge grossly misdirected herself by interfering with the unterminated proceedings from the lower court as the termination of proceedings in this case was unjustified. Furthermore, the State is certain that another court presented with the same facts might come to a different conclusion,” said NPA.

The State did not announce when it intends to mount its appeal.