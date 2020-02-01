Accept Electoral Defeat, Bishop Tells Chamisa

By Leopold Munhende

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has been told to accept the results of the 2018 presidential elections even if his claims that the 2018 presidential results were rigged in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, were true.

The call was made by Bishop Roderick Makusha of Deeper Life Ministries while giving a solidarity message at the national prayer where Mnangagwa was the guest of honour.

The prayer was held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

“Sometimes even if you lose after being rigged you have to accept the result, you have to accept because God would have given his stamp of approval. You have to accept so that the nation goes forward,” said Makusha.

“You should let bygones be bygones, you never know maybe one day if you are still alive you will rule Zimbabwe,” he said to wild cheers from the congregants.

Chamisa has declined to accept the 2018 presidential results claiming that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) rigged the elections on behalf of Mnangagwa.

He made an appeal at the Constitutional Court, but the matter was dismissed with costs.