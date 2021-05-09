Accidents Rise As Inexperienced Agritex Officers Fail To Ride Motorbikes – Minister

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

THE government-issued motorbikes, handed to Agricultural Extension (Agritex) workers, are proving to be dangerous instead of improving working conditions for the officers as over 72 have been involved in accidents countrywide.

Agritex has a national workforce of 5 000 extension employees and 505 supervisors countrywide while the veterinary department has 2 000.

The government early this year undertook to capacitate its agriculture support staff by issuing each with a motorbike and an ipad for use in their day-to-day duties.

This is part of the government’s efforts to transform agriculture from subsistence to a commercial business.

However, Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka told House of Assembly members last week the decision to provide motorbikes to Agritex officers was proving costly as over 72 had been involved in accidents while riding the motorbikes.

“We heard that more than 72 extension officers were involved in accidents. We are saying one accident is too many hence we are working with the CMED (Central Mechanical Equipment Department) who are assisting the extension officers to be able to ride the motorcycles and to be well-versed in the use of the motorbikes for them to do their work well,” said Masuka.

It was not clear if any of the accidents were fatal.

Masuka was responding to a question from Zanu PF proportional representation MP Goodluck Kwaramba who wanted to know what the government was doing for extension officers to be able to ride motorbikes and reduce accidents.

Meanwhile, Masuka told the MPs that farmers should not take farming as a hobby or for subsistence, but as a business.

He was responding to a separate question from Zanu PF proportional representation MP Elizabeth Masuku who wanted to know if there was a policy to ensure citizens appreciated that farming was not a hobby or part-time job.

“Farming ought to transform to become, not just a hobby or subsistence, but a business. It is in this regard the government is at a very advanced stage of restructuring Agritex.

“The Agritex that we know will be a directorate called Agricultural Advisory Services and underneath it will be a director for the technical capacitation of farmers and also a director responsible for training.”

“So, it is something that we have started to do and it is something that we need to do in terms of the accomplishment of Vision 2030.”