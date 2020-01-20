Acting President urges road caution as he mourns 16 bus accident victims

By Idah Mhetu

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga has urged Zimbabwean motorists and public transport operators to be mindful of their passengers’ safety as the carnage on the country’s roads continues.

In a statement Monday, the country’s substantive VP expressed his condolences to the families of 16 passengers killed Saturday when a General Bande bus collided with a haulage truck at Shamhu, near Odzi along the Harare-Mutare road.

“This latest bus accident brings to the fore Government’s call to road-users including all those involved with public transportation to value life always and to be mindful of the heavy responsibilities they carry on their shoulders to ensure the safety of passengers,” said Chiwenga.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased passengers.

“It was with a great sense of shock and sadness that I learnt of the death on Saturday evening of 16 people in a tragic accident involving a bus and a haulage truck along the Harare-Mutare Highway.

“Life is very precious and losing it in circumstances that are avoidable is not only extremely painful and heart-breaking but also needless and senseless,” said the VP.

The General Bande bus also claimed the driver and his conductor who both died on the spot.

“I wish to extend sincere condolences to the bereaved families for losing their beloved ones in this traffic accident. May they take comfort from our prayers and rest assured that Government will support them during this period of deep grief.

“In the same spirit, our prayers go to those nursing their injuries, both in hospital and at home. We wish them speedy recovery,” he said.