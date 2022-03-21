Action Thriller ‘Veza The Unfolding’ Bags Regional Award Nomination

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

BULAWAYO action packed thriller, Veza The Unfolding has secured a nomination at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AVMCA) in the Best Movie (Southern Africa) category.

This follows the nominees announcement on Saturday by Nollywood star, Daniel Etim Effiong and Adesua Etomi-Wellington via a live broadcast on Africa Magic Epic channel.

Veza The Unfolding premiered in November last year, produced by Rodney Mabaleka, directed by Dumie Manyathela and written by Laura Bonginkosi.

The movie shot in Bulawayo follows the story of a young investigator, Mxolisi Moyo (Calvin Madula) who works on high profile cases and uncovers conspiracies in the process.

The action thriller will battle for the prestigious gong with Hairareb (Dantagos Jimmy-Melani), Black Dollar (David Kazadi) and Maria Kristu (Paul S. Wilo).

An excited Bonginkosi wrote: “#VEZATHEUNFOLDING got nominated in the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards under the category of Best Movie(Southern Africa) . Super excited. By God’s will , we take it home, well done!”

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is presented by MultiChoice recognising outstanding performances in the television and film industry.

The awards organizers, MultiChoice said the awards night set for May 14 will follow an eight-day schedule of various activities.

The eighth edition of the awards includes 33 categories and the newly introduced Best Online Social Content Creator category.

Busola Tejumola the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels of MultiChoice Nigeria: “We are focused on shining the light on the many aspects that make the African film and television industry truly magical and beaming that magic to millions of Africans who watch the awards every year.

“These curated events will feature a celebration of fashion, technology, food and African culture. There will also be panel discussions and film screenings from our MultiChoice Talent Factory, industry sessions, and competitions for digital content creators and budding fashion designers.”