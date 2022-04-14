Adapt or perish, farmers told on climate change

Spread This News

Richard Zimunya

FARMERS have been encouraged to embrace the reality of climate and adapt to changes by adopting diversified farming methods.

Speaking at a Women in Agriculture training on Indigenous Conservative Farming Methods, Chirumanzu district head officer for Agritex Nobert Masiwa said farmers should consider drought resistant grains such as millet and sorghum.

“It is essential that we embrace the reality of climate change and equally adapt through diversified farming,” said Masiwa.

“This is key in day to day farming, when we plant diversified crops like maize , millet and sorgum we are guaranteed when one fails to yield we fall back on the other one.

“That is the same with animal farming , a farmer should be diversified that is to have goats, cows and chickens.”

The programme organised by 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation in conjunction with the ministry of lands is targeting vulnerable women in rural areas.

4-H Zimbabwe executive director John Muchenje said their programme is meant to ensure food security within using indigenous methods and crops.

“As an organisation our vision is to see a prosperous nation where young people especially women take active role especially in sustainable development,” said Muchenje.

“Our programming is targeting vulnerable women in rural areas, capacitating them on indigenous conservative farming innovations to ensure food security and livelihoods.

“Climate change has already affected a lot of farmers especially in marginalised communities. The main reason why we roped in Empower Bank is for them to capacitate our rural farmers on financial management.”

The event which coincided with an awards ceremony won by Sekai Murinye of ward 6 Chirumanzu was graced by the district development coordinator and Seedco provincial head Davison Machaya.

“We continue to develop seed varieties and this is a continuous process that does not stop this we continue to engage with farmers so that they are aware of all the seed varieties,” said Machaya.