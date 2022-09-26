Adlecraft Investments ownership wrangle rages on

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

BUSINESSMAN, Gilad Shabtai embroiled in a nasty fight over control of Adlecraft Investments with his erstwhile partner Ofer Sivan says there is nothing for the latter to celebrate in winning a default judgment against him.

This follows a default judgment in favour of Sivan by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi last week.

Shabtai said the judgement was obtained without being determined on merits.

Through his lawyer Admire Rubaya Shabtai said they will be taking action to correct circumstances leading to a default judgement being entered against them.

“This is a judgment wherein the court has not dealt with the merits of the case. It is a technical judgment which was, in our view, granted in error, as we shall expose in due course.

“Our client asserts that the other party, Ofer Sivan, knows very well that our client has an unassailable defence that is why he has rushed to snatch a technical judgment wherein he did not endeavour to inform the other party of the set down of that matter for hearing,” he said.

“Now that there is an order granted in default we shall take the necessary steps to approach the court and rectify this error.

“We have realised that the other party has gone to town celebrating a technical judgment in circumstances where that party did not place before the court the whole gamut of circumstances relating to the matter,” Rubaya said.

Adlecraft Investments provides contract mining services as well as land clearing and land preparation for agriculture.

Sivan alleges fellow directors Shabtai and Gonyora whom he included into his company fraudulently took out US$1.3 million from the company after opening an account with a microfinance institution and laundered it.

He was however in court over similar allegations and a Harare magistrate refused further remand.

Sivan then approached the High Court citing Shabtai and Gonyora as respondents seeking the court to remove the two as directors of the company and to declare them to have committed acts of fraud against the company between March 2021 and August 2021.

He also sought the court to declare the two to have misappropriated funds for the company amounting to US$ 1,3 million and for them to reimburse the funds with interest at five percent per annum from the date of summons to the date of payment.

Shabtai and Gonyora entered an appearance to defend the claim and made a special plea challenging Sivan’s locus standi in the matter.

A default judgement was then delivered in his favour.

The High Court ordered Shabtai to pay back US$1,3 million, company funds he allegedly abused.

The judge in default also ruled that Shabtai and his other partner Munyaradzi Gonyora had “committed acts of fraud between March and August 2021.”

Shabtai and Gonyora however argue that Sivan is not a shareholder of the company for him to institute such an action.

“He is not a shareholder in, or a member of, the Second Plaintiff (Adlecraft) at all as required by section 61(3)(b) and (c) of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) to institute a derivative action.

“He does not hold at least ten (10) percent of the shareholding in the Second Plaintiff as required by section 61(3)(c) of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) to institute a derivative action.

“If the present action is not a derivative action the First Plaintiff (Sivan) cannot sue for wrongs done to the company as in all instances outside the derivative action, the proper Plaintiff for wrongs done to the company is the company itself.

The two also argue that a company cannot be a plaintiff in a derivative action to protect its rights as this defeats the purpose of the derivative action since the company will be able to sue to protect its rights and interests.