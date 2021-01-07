Admiral Muskwe Joins English Championship Side Wycombe

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

PROMISING Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe has been handed a good chance to showcase his talent after joining English Championship side Wycombe on loan until the end of the season from Leicester City’s development team.

The 22-year-old Zimbabwe international joins Wycombe in what is his second senior spell away from the King Power Stadium, having spent the second half of the last campaign with League Two winners Swindon.

Muskwe made five appearances, all off the bench for Swindon, and will now head to Wycombe hoping for more game-time and a first senior goal.

He has been in fine form for Leicester City’s Under-23s this term, scoring six goals in eight games, following on from 11 in 20 last season.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said on Muskwe’s arrival: “Admiral has all the attributes to be a success in our side and help us score more goals in our survival efforts this season.

“He’s quick, good with his feet, strong physically and a great goalscoring record, all of which means we believe he can fit well into the way we play and develop his game by benefitting from playing Championship football.

“We have a good relationship with Leicester City and I’d like to thank them for allowing us to bring Admiral here.”

Muskwe joined the Club’s Academy at the age of nine and has represented the Foxes at Under-18s and Under-23s levels, as well as in the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens tournament.

He will now continue his development with Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe side, who are next in action in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday when they play host to Preston North End.

Muskwe is now the fifth Zimbabwean player plying his trade in the English Championship along with Swansea City’s Tivonge Rushesa, Tendayi Darikwa of Nottingham Forest, Macauley Bonne (Queens Park Rangers) Andy Rinomhota at Reading.

The highly rated Harare-born striker represented England at Under-17 level before switching allegiance to his country of birth at senior level.

He has since earned four caps with the Warriors since making his senior international debut in a 1-0 defeat to Lesotho in a friendly match three years ago.

Muskwe has however so far failed to make the cut into the Zimbabwean team where Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo and Prince Dube have been preferred in the number nine position recently.