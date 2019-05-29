Adulterous man’s bid to terminate lover’s pregnancy outside her knowledge backfires

By Mary Taruvinga

AN adulterous Chitungwiza adulterous man will live to regret the day he attempted to terminate his girlfriend’s pregnancy as he was trying to save his marriage when the plan backfired.

Tatenda Magombeyi (31) was hauled before the courts on Tuesday after he unsuccessfully tried to terminate his girlfriend, Bertha Chiwendere’s pregnancy when she was not aware of the attempt.

Magombeyi tried the trick while making love to her through inserting a tablet into her private parts.

This was purportedly done without Chiwendere’s approval.

The girlfriend who had earlier on declined to terminate her pregnancy, fell sick and rushed to hospital where the doctor who examined her discovered a tablet in her uterus before he saved her unborn baby.

Magombeyi appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko charged with attempted termination of a pregnancy.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody on $100 bail.

According to the State, Magombeyi and Chindewere (26) are lovers.

The two would have sexual intercourse often before Chiwendere got pregnant.

After his girlfriend fell pregnant, Magombero suggested that they terminate the pregnancy but his girlfriend declined.

“The complainant wanted to keep her pregnancy and refused.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but between March 25 to March 27, the accused inserted a pill into the complainant’s private parts intending to terminate the pregnancy without her knowledge,” Mutizirwa said.

It is alleged that Chindewere fell ill and visited a hospital where a doctor who attended to her discovered that a pill was shoved up her privates.

This led to Magombero’s arrest.