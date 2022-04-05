Advanced Level Results Out

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

THE ZIMBABWE School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has finally released last year’s Advanced Level examination results.

According to a statement released Tuesday, all heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools or centres from ZIMSEC Regional offices on Wednesday.

Release of results had been delayed by the examination’s board’s non-payment of examiners and their poor treatment which included locking them up as was the case in Gweru when they attempted to strike.

ZIMSEC noted an 84,67% pass rate, a 3.68% increase from last year.

Its board said it was happy that it had managed to release the results three weeks earlier than it did two years ago, in 2020.

“We are excited that we are releasing the results earlier than was the case for the 2020 results by at least 3 weeks,” read the statement.

“We are also grateful to God that as we continue to see an improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation.”

The results can also be accessed online via links on its website as from 6pm today April 5 2022 for a window period of five days.