Advantage CAPS Utd as FC Platinum and Chicken stumble

It could be double joy for CAPS United supporters should their team win on Sunday

CAPS United can stretch their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log to five points with a win against newboys Mushowani Stars on Sunday after their title rivals FC Platinum and Chicken Inn failed to secure victories in their matches on Saturday.

Champions FC Platinum were yet again left frustrated after firing blanks for the third successive league match following a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga to blow a good chance to close the gap with leaders CAPS United.

The Zvishavane-based side, who were coming from similar results against Mushowani Stars and TelOne FC in their last two matches, continue to struggle in front of goal after yet again failing to score against ZPC Kariba.

Although they dominated the encounter, FC Platinum who are now under the tutelage of Lizwe Sweswe could not breach the ZPC Kariba defence.

Platinum’s best chance of clinching the win came two minutes before fulltime when William Stima’s thunderous shot from a free kick came off the upright post with ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Future Sibanda beaten.

The result meant FC Platinum remain in the 3rd position on the log with 42 points from 25 matches, two points behind CAPS United, who have a game in hand against Mushowani Stars at Trojan Mine on Sunday.

FC Platinum have the same number of points as Chicken Inn, who needed a second half penalty from Tichaona Chipunza to salvage a 1-1 draw against Chapungu at Luveve Stadium.

Chapungu opened the scoring in the 19th minute through a spot-kick by Denver Mukamba after Ian Nyoni was fouled inside the box by Chicken Inn defender Xolani Ndlovu.

It was Mukamba’s second goal in as many matches after he scored direct from a corner-kick when his side beat Hwange at Ascot Stadium on Wednesday.

Chicken Inn had to wait until the 70th minute to find the equaliser also from the penalty spot through Innocent Mucheneka.

It was a second match in succession for Chicken Inn without a win after losing to Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday.

Their coach Joey Antipas, who is eyeing his second league title with Chicken Inn after winning the championship in 2015, is naturally a worried man.

“It’s now alarm bells because we are just losing points. We will keep pushing. In football you never give up. We keep pushing to the end. We seem to be struggling at home and it’s worrying. Otherwise the boys gave a good account of themselves but at times you need that composure. Chapungu played well defensively,” Antipas said.

In the only match played in Harare basement side Yadah enhanced their chances of surviving relegation after moving from the bottom of the log to 17th position following a 1-0 win over Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 at Rufaro.

Winger Godknows Mangani scored the winner from a free-kick in the 75th minute as Yadah continued their good form after holding Harare giants Dynamos to a 1-all draw at the same venue on Wednesday.

Results and fixtures

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 0-0 FC Platinum, Yadah 1-0 Ngezi Platinum, Chicken Inn 1-1 Chapungu

Sunday: TelOne vs Manica Diamonds (Ascot), Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Herentals v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Black Rhinos (Colliery), Mushowani Stars v CAPS United (Trojan), Triangle v Harare City (Gibbo)