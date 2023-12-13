AFC employees reject end of year party over poor working conditions 

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

The dispute between AFC Holdings and its employees reached a crescendo Tuesday with the latter rejecting an end of year party due to ‘inhumane’ working conditions.

A memo written by the AFC National Workers Committee and directed to the group’s managing director rejected the End of Year Party. The workers said the unfortunate decision was necessitated by poor working conditions which have rocked the company.

The disgruntled workers also castigated the employer for the casual approach revealed in addressing welfare issues affecting non-managerial employees.

“For example, we are also unable to access salary-based loans; the only benefit that we rely on to supplement our salaries. We do not have housing or car loans, education loans or a sustainable medical aid scheme and it is upon these loans that we try to sustain our lives (personal development) and those of our dependents.

“We are faced with a back-to-school burden, and we are failing to make ends meet,” the workers lamented.

The AFC workers said they also feel that their issues are not being given the urgency they deserve and as such do not see any reason to celebrate under such demoralizing conditions.

“We cannot celebrate when we are unable to send our children back to school this coming January.

“We cannot celebrate in such a precarious position. The intended celebrations do not necessarily address our plight and we feel the employer can do better for us to end the year on a higher note,” the workers added.

Sources privy to developments at the institution revealed that all has not been well between the top management and non-managerial workers who are said to be on the receiving end at a time when the former continue to cream off the organization through lucrative allowances.

The Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (ZIBAWU) has since tabled plans to stage a demonstration against the AFC board chairperson James Mutizwa right at his law co-partnered law firm in bid to crank up the heat against issues concerning workers’ poor welfare.