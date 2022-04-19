AFCON 2023: Zimbabwe to face South Africa, Morocco

By Agencies
ZIMBABWE have been drawn against neighbours South Africa, Morocco and Liberia in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
The tournament will take place in the Ivory Coast in May and June next year.
Meanwhile, Tuesday evening’s draw was conducted in Johannesburg South Africa legend Lucas Radebe and former Ivory Coast and Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou.
The Warriors recently faced South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which Bafana Bafana won 1-0 at home and with the Harare match ending in a 0-0 draw.
Zimbabwe have recently been suspended by FIFA but still formed part of the draw.
Meanwhile, the top two finishers in the group qualify for the 24-team tournament.
Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome e Principe or Mauritius
Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini
Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi
Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia
Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic
Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania
Group G: Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, South Sudan
Group H: Ivory Coast (hosts), Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho
Group I: Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan
Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana
Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia
Group L: Senegal (holders), Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda