AFCON 2023: Zimbabwe to face South Africa, Morocco

By Agencies

ZIMBABWE have been drawn against neighbours South Africa, Morocco and Liberia in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The tournament will take place in the Ivory Coast in May and June next year.

Meanwhile, Tuesday evening’s draw was conducted in Johannesburg South Africa legend Lucas Radebe and former Ivory Coast and Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou.

The Warriors recently faced South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which Bafana Bafana won 1-0 at home and with the Harare match ending in a 0-0 draw.