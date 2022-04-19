New Zimbabwe.com

AFCON 2023: Zimbabwe to face South Africa, Morocco

19th April 2022 ,
By Agencies

ZIMBABWE have been drawn against neighbours South Africa, Morocco and Liberia in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The tournament will take place in the Ivory Coast in May and June next year.

Meanwhile, Tuesday evening’s draw was conducted in Johannesburg South Africa legend Lucas Radebe and former Ivory Coast and Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou.

The Warriors recently faced South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which Bafana Bafana won 1-0 at home and with the Harare match ending in a 0-0 draw.

Zimbabwe have recently been suspended by FIFA but still formed part of the draw.

Meanwhile, the top two finishers in the group qualify for the 24-team tournament.

The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying groups, made in Johannesburg on Tuesday:

Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome e Principe or Mauritius

Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini

Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi

Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia

Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic

Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania

Group G: Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, South Sudan

Group H: Ivory Coast (hosts), Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho

Group I: Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan

Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana

Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group L: Senegal (holders), Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda

 

